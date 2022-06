Elsie Johnston has lived in the same house in Laurencekirk for more than 40 years but she would not be able to stay at home without the help from a team of carers.

The 95-year-old needs four visits a day given her complex needs, but is grateful for the fact it keeps her in her own home.

For healthcare assistant, Wendy Craig, it's more than just having home comforts. She lives in the area that Elsie grew up and offers a link to her past.