Harriet Ross admits to having days where she's sick of farming. Pig sick.

She's trying to run a pig farm at Newburgh in Aberdeenshire but costs and overheads are getting out of control.

The farm is meant to grow enough barley to see them through the season but this year it ran out almost six months early.

She points to a cocktail of Brexit, coronavirus and the war in Ukraine for pushing her business to the brink.