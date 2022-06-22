An Edinburgh man who has celebrated his 100th birthday is still working in a charity shop.

David Flucker commutes to St Columba's Hospice shop in Ocean Terminal three days a week.

The 100-year-old originally retired at 72 but it was not long before he found another job.

"I just couldn't stand having nothing to do, I had to do something," he said.

"I enjoy coming down here because the other volunteers are all happy people, they all enjoy the job and look forward to coming."