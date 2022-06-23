A disability campaigner has told members of Holyrood's Covid recovery committee what she believed should be done to protect the vulnerable in a restriction-free world.

Dr Sally Witcher, who recently resigned as the chairwoman of the Scottish Commission on Social Security, spoke to MSPs in a personal capacity.

She made suggestions for how the most vulnerable can be both protected form the virus and remain an inclusive part of society.

"The kind of thing that need to be seriously looked at is a clean air strategy. We take clean water for granted. One of the things that did come out of Covid that was positive and could be a build-back-better initiative is around the technology around air filtration that removed virus from the air. There is also technology around sterilisation which is all very new and amazing," said Dr Witcher.