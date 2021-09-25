A "tornado" swarm of midges has been caught on camera hovering in Kinross.

Ross Cunningham came across the spectacle while walking near Loch Leven on Wednesday evening.

An expert from NatureScot explained that the midge "tornado" is called lekking, a type of display to attract a mate.

“These are non-biting midges (Chironomidae) that hatch at the same time, producing millions of flies,” a spokesperson for the public body said.

“[Lekking] is a moving gathering of males to attract females from the surrounding area. This is not a rare event, but it only happens at short periods when the temperature is right for them.”