First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said support for Patrick Grady at an SNP group meeting was "unacceptable".

She was referencing an audio recording where the SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford urged his party's MPs to "give as much support as possible" to Mr Grady after he was found to have made a sexual advance to a teenage SNP member of staff.

Mr Grady was suspended from Parliament for two days.

On Sunday he announced that he would be step away from his SNP membership while police investigate further allegations of sexual harassment.

Speaking at a national summit on abortion care, Nicola Sturgeon said that Mr Blackford felt "deep regret" for his words at the group meeting.

She said: "The victim takes priority over anything else, my offer and invite to meet with the complainer in this case still stands."