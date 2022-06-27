Nobel prize winner teaches Captain Kirk about science

A Nobel Prize-winning scientist says since he's won the award Captain James T Kirk has been in touch.

Prof David MacMillan's decision to give away his prize money to establish a fund to help disadvantaged young Scots succeed in education has helped turn him into a celebrity scientist.

He told the BBC's Laura Miller that William Shatner, who plays the Star Trek character had become a regular contact.

"One of my favourite ones recently, he called me up and said, 'David, what is a photon?' And I thought to myself, that's crazy, Captain Kirk wants to know what a photon is."

Prof MacMillan, who is from North Lanarkshire said he'd also had a meal with Sir Alex Ferguson where they "drank too much" and "sung lots of Scottish songs".

He was jointly awarded a Nobel Prize for chemistry with German scientist Benjamin List in October.

Prof MacMillan grew up in New Stevenston, near Bellshill, and graduated in chemistry at the University of Glasgow.