A leading Covid expert has said the rising number of virus cases was putting the NHS under strain but should not be a cause for panic.

Prof Linda Bauld said across the UK hospital admissions had "roughly tripled" since the start of June.

But she told BBC Breakfast the numbers requiring intensive care remained low and predicted they would settle down.

Latest figures estimate about one in 18 people in Scotland had the virus last week.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimates about 288,200 people had Covid in the week ending 24 June, the highest figure since early April.