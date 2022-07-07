Nicola Sturgeon has said there will be a "widespread sense of relief" after it emerged Boris Johnson was preparing to stand down.

Speaking at Bute House in Edinburgh, the first minister said Johnson's premiership had "descended into complete and utter farce" and that it was "unsustainable" for him serve as prime minister until the autumn.

She said: "I'm not sure that anybody could look at Boris Johnson and conclude that he is capable genuinely behaving as a caretaker prime minister".