Two candidates in the running to become the next prime minister have said no to a second independence referendum within the next 10 years.

When asked on the BBC's Sunday Morning programme if he would allow another referendum, Jeremy Hunt said: "Not in the next 10 years."

Responding to the same question, Sajid Javid said: "The last one was for a generation and the generation hasn't changed, so no.

"Not forever, but not at least for a decade."

Nicola Sturgeon announced last month that she wanted Scotland to have another vote on independence on 19 October 2023.