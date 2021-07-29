For Laura Hunter, growing her own fruit and vegetables has become "a way of life".

She spent her childhood foraging and learning to cultivate her own garden and since moving to Fife at the start of the pandemic, she has maintained her own allotment.

By sharing her progress on Instagram and TikTok, Laura has found a supportive group of friends in the gardening community and now encourages others to get their hands dirty.

For Laura, a priority is to reduce, reuse and recycle. She shares with her followers tips on how to minimise food waste to make their own pickled vegetables or turn wilted rose petals into beauty products.

Video by Ashleigh Keenan-Bryce