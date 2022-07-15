Art Deco lido pavilion to be brought back to life
An Art Deco lido pavilion on the Aberdeenshire coast is to be brought back into public use
Tarlair opened in 1932, bringing a touch of glamour to the north east coast.
However, the surge in foreign holidays and warmer indoor facilities led to its decline as people looked elsewhere.
Work on an £1.8m project to restore the pavilion is now expected to begin next month.
It is hoped the pools themselves will also be restored at a later stage in the project.