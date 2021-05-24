Ex-Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir has said he is "flabbergasted" to be alive six years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

The 52-year-old spoke as he received an honorary degree from Abertay University.

The award was in recognition of his "tireless advocacy" to improve the lives of those living with MND.

The 61-times capped Scotland international was diagnosed with the disease in 2016.

Weir told students at the graduation ceremony: "Six years later, still fighting, still pushing for that cure, and still winning with every new day".