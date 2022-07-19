Seven years ago, new mums in Inverclyde were the least likely in Scotland to choose to breastfeed their babies.

Just four in 10 breastfed their newborns, compared to more than 80% in Edinburgh and Orkney.

Since then, health professionals and local mums have been working to promote breastfeeding and support new parents.

A huge mural of a breastfeeding mermaid has even been painted by the artist Smug - standing tall over Greenock town centre.

And their work has seen success - in the five years to 2021, figures show 5% more mothers in the area were breastfeeding their newborns.

Video by Chelsea Rocks