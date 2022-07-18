Residents and holidaymakers in the Shetland town of Lerwick donned rain hats and jackets on the day much of the UK was coping with a heatwave.

The top temperature in the port town was 14C. That was in stark contrast to Santon Downham, in Suffolk - some 700 miles south - where the mercury hit 38.1C. It was also less than half the heat that was recorded 250 miles away in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire where the afternoon temperature was 30.2C.

The Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday in much of England, from London and the South East up to York and Manchester.

An amber warning for extreme heat is in force across parts of southern Scotland.