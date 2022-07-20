Tenants in high-rise flats in Edinburgh are waiting up to five years for mould-ridden homes to be fixed, a BBC Disclosure investigation has found.

Brett Hutchison, who lives in Moredun Towers in the south of the city, has Crohn's disease.

The 24-year-old has been waiting three months for help with the mould and damp currently growing in his fourth-floor flat.

He told the BBC the conditions in his home were affecting his mental and physical health.

The flats are owned and let out by Edinburgh Council.

The local authority has admitted failures in dealing with the poor living conditions for some residents.

