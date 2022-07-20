Passengers hoping to board trains going south of the border from Glasgow have faced huge delays.

The heatwave caused tracks to buckle and overhead cables to fall, leading to services, including the sleeper train, to be cancelled.

One traveller, Phyllis Vickers from London, was due to leave Glasgow at lunchtime on Tuesday but her train was cancelled. She said: "I should have been on the 1.35pm yesterday. So I have had to pay for a hotel overnight. I should be at work now."

Another passenger, Mike Brand who lives in York but had been working in Glasgow, said: "This is typical Britain, not prepared for anything, we never put measures in place for absolutely anything."