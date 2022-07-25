The 73-year-old representing Scotland at the Commonwealth Games

Rosemary Lenton is Team Scotland’s oldest athlete at the Commonwealth Games.

The 73-year-old took up bowling and curling after an operation left her with limited movement in her legs.

Rosemary, from Dumfries, has since represented Scotland at three World Bowls Championships, winning silver in the Mixed Pairs in New Zealand in 2015.

She found out she would head to the Commonwealth Games to represent Scotland earlier this year and says it shows her "age is just a number".

The opening ceremony of the 2022 games will start at 20:00 on Thursday 28 July.