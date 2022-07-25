Cricketer Qasim Sheikh has spoken about being racially abused during his time playing for the Scotland side.

It comes as an independent review found the governance and leadership of the sport in Scotland to be institutionally racist.

"I carried drinks for the whole tour, became a running joke amongst players and I felt humiliated. I felt I was treated as a personal servant at times," Mr Sheikh said.

He and fellow cricketer Majid Haq said they would like a public apology for what they went through.

They told a media conference following publication of the review that they wanted to see Scottish Cricket "improve and be equal for everyone".