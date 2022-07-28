Rugby referee Andy Peterson cycled the UK's four compass points in seven days, raising more than £100,000 for bowel cancer charity 40tude.

The 55-year-old finished his 2,500km journey in Ardnamurchan a few miles away from where his father, Iain Peterson, is buried. The 72-year-old died from the disease at the beginning of 2006.

Andy told BBC Scotland's The Nine programme: "I am doing this because bowel cancer is a disease that has touched my family and friends and it is a massive killer in the UK."