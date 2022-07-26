An inquiry into the infected blood scandal of the 1970s and 1980s has been hearing from Scottish medical experts including Prof Aileen Keel.

She was a haematologist who held several senior roles advising government between 1992 and 2015. The professor told the inquiry that victims of the scandal received the best treatment at the time.

However, she distanced herself from some of comments in correspondence sent on behalf of Scottish political leaders in 1999.

Prof Keel said: "I certainly don't agree with the use of term 'PR exercise'.

"Undoubtedly, ministers were under great pressure to further investigate this area. And the Haemophilia Society undoubtedly had in mind compensation at the end of that period."