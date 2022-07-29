"Are you dressing for that life you wish you had… or are you dressing for the life that you are living?"

The thoughts of Carol Campbell. She is reflecting on a recent exhibition in Glasgow of the work of her late husband - the artist Steven Campbell.

The renowned Rutherglen painter enjoyed extraordinary success on both sides of the Atlantic from the 1980s onwards.

His life and work have been reassessed in recent years – through fashion. The exhibition was called Dressing Above Your Station, and looked at Steven’s work through the clothes he wore, and the fashion and textiles in his work.

It also considered "what it means to dress for the life you want rather than dress for the life you have".

Video by Graham Fraser