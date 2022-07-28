Drug addict Kevin - It was horrible being revived

The latest statistics on drug-related deaths in Scotland show the number of people who died last year dropped slightly to 1,330 - the first decrease in eight years.

However, Scotland continues to have by far the highest drug death rate in Europe.

Here, one recovering addict tells of his near death experiences.

Kevin says: "It was horrible getting revived. You come out of it feeling strung out and rotten, so you're just automatically away to get another [fix].

"I've since learned that that could be the reason I was overdosing all the time. Although naloxone brings you out of it, the drugs are still in your system - so as soon as you get something else, you collapse again."