Kate Bush fans dance together in Edinburgh
Fans of Kate Bush have been celebrating the singer in Edinburgh.
Dressed in red, just like their hero in her hit Wuthering Heights, they danced to the song and others.
It comes after the singer's performances have found new audiences thanks to the Netflix show Stranger Things.
The Edinburgh fans, who were raising money for charity, were joined by others around the world on the day of the singer's birthday.
