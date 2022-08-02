Former F1 driver Susie Wolff says Scotland will "always be her home".

The Scot, who lives in France with her Austrian husband Toto Wolff, made it all the way from kart racing as a child with Lewis Hamilton, to test driving for Williams in Formula 1.

But knowing she was unlikely to progress further in the sport, she retired in 2015 and began looking for a new challenge.

Susie is now the chief executive of Venturi Racing, one of 11 teams who are making a noise, quietly, in the world of electric motorsport.

The familiar ear-splitting roar of the engines, associated with its noisy cousin, are replaced by the low hum of electric cars.

She says the arrival of her son, five years ago, changed her thoughts around green issues.

Along with her desire to leave the world in a better place for her son, Susie jokes that she also wants to make sure she leaves him with a Scottish accent.

