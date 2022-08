The owner of a petrol station in the East Renfrewshire village of Neilston said passing on price reductions to customers was the right thing to do.

John Robb who runs the Gulf garage on High Street told the BBC: "You are priced on the day of delivery, so it's a weekly price and I could see it was falling.

"The price came in from Gulf, it was competitive and I have just passed it straight on to the customer."