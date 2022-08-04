Woman describes moment killer on home release attacked her

Linda McDonald will never forget what went through her mind as she lay stunned and bleeding from Robbie McIntosh's vicious attack.

She thought: "Linda, this is the day you die and this is the way you die."

Linda was battered with a dumb-bell by the convicted murderer, who was on home leave from prison.

At the time of the attack, five years ago this weekend, he was serving life for stabbing another woman to death in Dundee when he was just 15 years old.

Linda says her anger is directed not at her attacker, but at the checks she believes failed to keep her safe from him.

McIntosh was sentenced to a minimum of five years for the attack.

But he was also given an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR) and may never be released from prison.

He will face an automatic parole hearing on Monday.