Igor and Pavlo have been dreaming of performing at the Edinburgh Festivals for several years.

The two men are dancers from the Ukrainian Freedom Ballet company.

When they finally booked their slot three months ago, the company's male performers had to be given special dispensation from Ukraine's culture minister to travel.

Most men have been banned from leaving the country during the five-month long conflict with Russia.

Pavlo and Igor will not be staying in Scotland beyond the festival and are among those who will return to war duties at the end of the month.

Freedom Ballet will be performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe until 28 August.