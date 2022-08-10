Ian Blackford has said shootings in Skye and Lochalsh have caused "shock and horror" amongst the local community.

One person died and three people were injured in a series of incidents which happened in Dornie, near Kyle of Lochalsh, as well as in Tarskavaig and Teangue on the Isle of Skye.

Mr Blackford, the SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, called it a "dreadful day" and that his thoughts were with those affected by the incident.

"People that live in these kind of communities, they believe themselves to be safe. It's not a place where we have these kinds of incidents taking place - I think there's real shock and horror."

A 39-year-old man has been arrested.