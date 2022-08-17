Infected blood: 'Money can't quantify the suffering'

Myles Hutchison, 50, was given contaminated blood products for haemophilia at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in the 1970s. He was told he had developed hepatitis at the age of 12.

He is one of thousands of people who contracted HIV or hepatitis C in the 1970s and 80s through NHS treatments. It is estimated 3,000 people were impacted in Scotland.

The UK government has announced compensation will be paid to victims of the scandal. Campaigners have said this is a major step forward in recognising the harm caused.

Those affected and their families who receive support payments will be entitled to £100,000 each to compensate for loss of earnings, care costs and other lifetime losses.

Those recommendations have now been accepted by the UK government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "While nothing can make up for the pain and suffering endured by those affected by this tragic injustice, we are taking action to do right by victims and those who have lost their partners."

Final recommendations on compensation for a wider group of people are expected when the inquiry concludes next year.