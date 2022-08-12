Singing superstar Lulu has backed Glasgow to be the perfect place to host Eurovision 2023.

The decision to relocate next year's song contest from Ukraine was taken because of the ongoing war.

The shortlist of UK host cities has now been revealed, with Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield in the running.

Speaking to BBC Scotland, Lulu said Glasgow had the perfect set-up to hold the extravaganza, and said the city's people would want to to do the best on behalf of the Ukrainians.