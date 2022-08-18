The Sullivan family are one of the most unique in Scotland.

Zoe, a full-time mum, and Ben, an engineer, live in Moray with their 12 children. Their eldest is 17, while the youngest, baby Florence, is just four months old.

As the cost of living continues to rise, they’ve been explained to the BBC how they’re cutting costs as the family’s energy and fuel bills double.

Read more: How a family of 14 is coping with rising costs

Additional footage courtesy The Sullivan family