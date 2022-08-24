Mountain biker Rab Wardell's last interview

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship.

Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend.

The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday evening, describing how he had overcome three punctures to win the race.

Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her.