Rubbish piles up in Glasgow city centre

Bins are overflowing in Glasgow as a result of the bin strike which is affecting large parts of Scotland.

Unions had been seeking an agreement from Cosla similar to the one made to council workers in England - which included a £1,925 flat rate pay increase.

The pay dispute led to action by refuse staff at two-thirds of Scotland's councils and is also set to close schools and nurseries.

Edinburgh began the first of a series of strikes around the country after the GMB, Unite and Unison rejected an initial pay offer equivalent to a 3.5% increase.

This escalated last week when refuse workers at a further 20 local authorities, including Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee, walked out despite a revised 5% offer.

A second wave of strikes is due to begin on 6 September, with hundreds of schools and nurseries also scheduled to close.

On Monday, Unite and the GMB rejected a further offer from Cosla, while Unison said it would put it to its members.