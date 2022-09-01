A woman who has had her mesh implant put on display in a medical museum says people need to see what can go wrong.

Lisa Megginson had her transvaginal mesh tape surgically removed in April after years of health problems and now she has taken the unusual step of donating it to a museum.

The 51-year-old said she was "overwhelmed" to see the removed mesh on display among glass jars containing human specimens dating back to the 18th century at the Surgeons' Hall in Edinburgh.

She said she hoped clinicians and researchers would see it as an example of what can happen when medical devices can cause harm.