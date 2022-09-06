A student who left his flat after the landlord put up his rent by 36% has welcomed the Scottish government's announcement of an immediate freeze on rents.

However, Matthew Peacock, 26, told BBC Scotland: "It's not just about rent increases because that has been going constantly for so long.

"We need to look at actually rent reductions. People have already been removed from houses and communities where they have grown up and that is wrong. We need to roll back on that if we want to maintain a country where people can live comfortably."

Mr Peacock was speaking after Nicola Sturgeon announced a rent freeze for public and private rented properties as part of efforts to help people struggling with rising bills.

The first minister said the cost-of-living crisis was a "humanitarian emergency" which could cost lives.