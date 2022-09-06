The Scottish Association of Landlords said the government had failed to speak to the sector ahead of its announcement to parliament about the rent freeze.

Its chief executive John Blackwood told BBC Scotland: "I would rather the government work with the sector to overcome these potential problems and issues rather than just have a blanket moratorium on evictions and rent freeze which, I don't believe will help the tenants in the long run - certainly it will support them in the short term. But what is going to happen?

"Fewer and fewer people will rent out properties and tenants will really struggle to find a home in Scotland in the future."

Mr Blackwood was speaking after Nicola Sturgeon announced a rent freeze for public and private rented properties as part of efforts to help people struggling with rising bills.

The first minister said the cost-of-living crisis was a "humanitarian emergency" which could cost lives.