Former transport minister Derek Mackay has said he accepts his share of responsibility for the awarding of controversial west coast ferry contracts.

Mr Mackay was transport minister when the contract was approved to build two ferries at the Ferguson's Port Glasgow shipyard, which are now majorly over-budget and behind schedule.

He said there had been a "catastrophic failure" in delivering the vessels, but he told a Scottish Parliament committee that responsibility did not all rest on him, as evidence indicated multiple failings.

Giving evidence, Mr Mackay also insisted that the decision to award the contracts was in no way rushed or dictated by a political agenda.