Throughout her life, Queen Elizabeth was always keen to display her love and enthusiasm for Scotland.

She had a lifelong connection with the country, bound by ties of ancestry, duty and affection.

Time spent at Glamis Castle in Angus, her mother’s family home, were a source of fond childhood memories.

Each year, the Queen looked forward to summer trips to the Balmoral Estate on Royal Deeside. It was a place where she could relax, away from the busy public schedule of royal life.

She witnessed the changing face of Scotland, from the post-war era to the modern nation of today.

