The Scots Makar Kathleen Jamie has made a poem about the Queen's love of the Scottish landscape - something she feels they had in common.

"Part of my job is to bring poetry into the heart of our national life, and when we have an extraordinary national event as we are having now, I felt it was incumbent on me to make a poem for the occasion," said the Makar.

"When I was thinking about how to make the poem and the season we are in, that is where my imagination went, to that part of the Scottish landscape that she loved so well."

"I chose to do this in an old-fashioned, rhyming form to represent the virtues that many people found in the Queen, of constancy and tradition."

The Makar performed her poem for BBC Scotland's The Nine.