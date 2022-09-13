MP Margaret Ferrier ordered to carry out unpaid work

MP Margaret Ferrier, who travelled by train despite knowing she had Covid, has been ordered to carry out 270 hours of community service.

The MP spoke in parliament in September 2020 while awaiting the results of a Covid test, before then taking a train home to Glasgow after being told she had tested positive.

Ferrier had previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly exposing the public to the virus.

Ordering Ferrier to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work within the next nine months, Sheriff Principal Craig Turnbull said she had "wilfully disregarded guidance" by not self-isolating after her test.