Crowds have lined the streets of Edinburgh to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin makes its final journey in Scotland.

There was applause as the coffin was driven away from St Giles' Cathedral, where it had been lying at rest since Monday afternoon.

Tens of thousands of mourners queued for hours for the opportunity to file past the Queen's coffin.

The coffin will be flown from Edinburgh Airport to RAF Northolt in London, and will then be taken to Buckingham Palace, where it will be met by King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, as well as other members of the Royal Family.