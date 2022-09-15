Check out the amazing meteor spotted in the UK!

This bright light shooting across the sky was seen by hundreds od people Scotland and Northern Ireland on Wednesday night.

Scientists still aren't quite sure if it's a meteor, also known as a shooting star or a fireball.

Some are wondering if it is in fact space junk, which refers to manmade objects left behind in space for example satellite and rockets.

They can often look similar to a shooting fall because when the junk enters the earth's atmosphere, it burns up in the same way as a meteorite.

