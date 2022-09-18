National minute's silence held to remember the Queen

Scotland joined the UK-wide tribute to the Queen on Sunday evening, ahead of her state funeral on Monday.

The national moment of reflection took place at 20:00.

A service was held at Glasgow Cathedral, while people also gathered at The Kelpies and in Braemar.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney took to the steps of the Scottish government's St Andrew's House in Edinburgh alongside cabinet members Angus Robertson, Ben Macpherson, Jenny Gilruth, and Lesley Fraser, the director general corporate.