Edinburgh Council's transport boss said he was "really disappointed" that a tram junction where a student died five years ago has yet to be fixed.

Councillor Scott Arthur was speaking after it was revealed that more than £1.2m had been paid out to cyclists who had fallen off their bike while navigating the capital's tram line.

In 2017 Zhi Min Soh, 23, was hit by a minibus on Princes Street after her bike wheel became stuck in tram tracks.

Mr Arthur told the BBC: "It really disappoints me that five years after the death of that Edinburgh University student we've still not got those fixes in place for that junction.

"It is something I have been prioritising since becoming transport convener."

He went on to say that a funding bid had been submitted in a bid to make the junction "safer for everyone".