Deputy First Minister John Swinney says the Scottish government will examine the implications of the chancellor's tax cuts.

Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a cut from 20p to 19p in the basic rate of tax and scrapped the 45p rate for the highest earners in his mini-budget.

The cuts do not apply to Scotland, where income tax rates and bands are decided by the Scottish government.

Mr Swinney said the chancellor's mini-budget would bring in massive tax cuts for the wealthy and no help for those facing tough times.

He said decisions on how Scotland would react to the budget would be set out in an "orderly fashion" after the detail had been considered.