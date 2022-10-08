'Peter Tobin robbed us of a life with Vicky'

The sister of Vicky Hamilton, who was killed by serial killer Peter Tobin, speaks about how he robbed her of a big sister and nieces and nephews she might have had.

Peter Tobin, who is known to have killed three young women but is suspected of killing others, has died in hospital.

Lindsay Brown also speaks about the impact the discovery of the 15-year-old's body -16 years after she went missing from her home in Bathgate, West Lothian - had on her whole family.