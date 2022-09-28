Scotland's abortion buffer zones front line

First Minister has pledged to do everything in her power to prevent US campaigners from interfering in legislation aimed at blocking anti-abortion presences directly outside clinics and hospitals in Scotland.

The Texas-based group, 40 Days for Life, which operates in more than 60 countries around the world, says it will help mount a legal challenge if a law to implement so-called buffer zones is passed at Holyrood.

Its volunteers carry out what they term "vigils" but others claim are protests that intimidate vulnerable women.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said those who oppose abortion should do so outside parliament, not hospitals.

She told the BBC Scotland Disclosure programme - The Abortion Front Line - she was not surprised that US-based anti-abortion groups would want to intervene in Scottish laws but she was determined to do everything she could to resist it.