Scotland's first minister has warned that the UK could be facing a worse economic crisis than the 2008 global financial crash.

Nicola Sturgeon described the fallout from tax cuts announced by the Chancellor last week as "extraordinary and unprecedented".

Ms Sturgeon called for the UK government to reverse its income tax cuts for the highest earners.

Speaking to a committee of senior MSPs at Holyrood, she said that the Bank of England's intervention was "extraordinary" and showed that the UK was in the "grip of a rapidly deteriorating economic crisis".