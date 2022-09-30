'We want killer to tell us where remains are'

A killer has been urged to let the family of his victims have peace by revealing the location of their remains.

William MacDowell, 80, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing his former lover Renee MacRae and their son Andrew in November 1976.

The remains of the Mrs MacRae, 36, and Andrew, three, have never been found.

Mrs MacRae's sister, Morag Govans told BBC Scotland: "I am hoping he will tell us where they are - where their remains are so we can lay them to rest."